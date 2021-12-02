Deal reached on Feb. 18 stopgap bill; Senate timing uncertain

House and Senate negotiators agreed on a temporary spending bill Thursday that would keep the lights on at federal agencies through Feb. 18, buying 11 more weeks to try to resolve partisan disputes over funding levels and policy riders that have stalled progress on fiscal 2022 appropriations.

The measure is set for a House vote later on Thursday, though the Senate's timing isn't yet clear ahead of a midnight deadline Friday. Several GOP senators said they'd object to quick passage if they didn't secure a vote on their proposal to block President Joe Biden's vaccine-or-test mandate for private employers.

The stopgap bill will carry $7 billion in emergency funds for continued assistance to Afghan evacuees who fled that war-torn country after the Taliban takeover, including $4 billion in aid for those being sheltered at overseas U.S. military operations. Another $1.6 billion in new funding is designated to help care for unaccompanied children who crossed the border and are now in U.S. custody.

The temporary measure would not waive statutory pay-as-you-go rules that could lead to deep spending cuts starting in January — slicing 4 percent from Medicare reimbursements, slashing farm subsidies and wiping out dozens of smaller programs. Republicans and Democrats couldn't agree on that in part because there's a decent chance Congress will have to deal with the pay-as-you-go issue again once the budget reconciliation bill passes.

But a Democratic aide, speaking on condition of anonymity, said lawmakers expect to include the waiver in another bill before the end of the year. It can't be included in a reconciliation bill due to Senate budget rules, but another vehicle that's still available is the fiscal 2022 defense authorization measure.