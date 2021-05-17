Capitol Police faced equipment shortage during Jan. 6 attack

A Capitol Police officer who fought off rioters for hours in a Medieval-style battle at the Capitol on Jan. 6 returned home ready to crash. But before bed, the officer had to shower off all the chemical irritants the embattled officers were assaulted with that day.

“My body was burning,” the officer said. “The parts of your body that were covered with clothes are now getting this mace water all over you. You have to shower. Your body burns. You lay in bed and you’re just on fire all over.”

Three Capitol Police officers talked to CQ Roll Call under the condition of anonymity to speak candidly about the department’s failures regarding equipment for Jan. 6, when hundreds of pro-Trump insurrectionists stormed the Capitol in a violent attempt to prevent the certification of President Joe Biden's election.

Most officers who fought that day did so without helmets, face shields or gas masks that would have better protected them from chemical irritants and blunt force imposed by the rioters. And some of the Capitol Police officers who were properly equipped with helmets and gas masks did not have them on their person when the insurrection took place.

In response to a list of questions about equipment, the Capitol Police said, “USCP officers are equipped with batons and OC spray,” the latter referring to oleoresin capsicum, or pepper spray.