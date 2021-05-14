$1.9B Capitol security supplemental headed to House floor next week

House Democrats released a $1.9 billion emergency spending measure Friday that would pay for bills stemming from the Jan. 6 insurrection and enhance Capitol Hill security in the coming months.

The supplemental appropriations bill, expected on the House floor next week, might not have the Republican backing it needs to pass the Senate amid ongoing tension between Republicans and Democrats about the attack by pro-Trump rioters.

In a statement, House Appropriations Chair Rosa DeLauro called it "imperative" to pass the measure quickly.

"This emergency supplemental appropriation addresses the direct costs of the insurrection and strengthens Capitol security for the future," said DeLauro, D-Conn. "It is also long overdue recognition of the work of the Capitol Police, the sacrifices that they and their families have made, and the changes they need."

The National Guard, which was activated on Jan. 6 and will remain around the Capitol through May 23 to assist U.S. Capitol Police, would receive $520.9 million to pay for costs associated with staging troops in and around the building.