Democrats mull ‘go-it-alone’ approach on Capitol security measures

House Democrats may vote next week on one or two bills responding to the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol with or without Republican support, Democratic leaders said after a caucus meeting Wednesday.

Republicans have yet to agree to either bill: One would establish a bipartisan commission to investigate the insurrection, and the other would provide supplemental spending for security around the Capitol.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi sounded dour about getting Republican support for the bills in a statement Wednesday after House Republicans voted to remove Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney as GOP Conference chair.

“The Republican denial of the truth presented by Congresswoman Cheney is reflected in their denial of the need to seek the truth in a January 6th commission and to repair the damage of January 6th with a security supplemental immediately," the California Democrat said.

House Appropriations Chair Rosa DeLauro briefed the full Democratic Caucus Wednesday on the security supplemental. That followed a briefing "a few weeks ago" for appropriators, Caucus Vice Chairman Pete Aguilar told reporters, deferring to DeLauro on details.