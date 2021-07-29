Aid bill for Capitol security, Afghan refugees passes Senate

Senators voted overwhelmingly Thursday to approve a $2.1 billion spending bill meant to shore up their own safety in the wake of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, reimburse the National Guard for a monthslong activation to secure the complex and relocate Afghans who helped the U.S. government during the war.

The 98-0 vote sends the measure to the House for final approval, where it’s expected to clear before that chamber leaves Friday for the summer recess. "As soon as they finish then we'll take it up," Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said Thursday.

A House Democratic aide not authorized to speak publicly said the chamber plans to take the measure up “immediately” once it gets the document from the Senate.

Before Senate passage of the bill, members adopted by voice vote an amendment from Tom Cotton, R-Ark., that would require the secretaries of Defense and State to send 10 congressional committees a report within one year of enactment detailing aspects of the Afghan Special Immigrant Visa program.

“In recent years, there's been an effort to increase the number of visas, but no administration — the Obama administration, the Trump administration, the Biden administration — has ever estimated exactly how many visas might be needed, total, in the future,” Cotton said in a brief interview Thursday. “So rather than continue this stopgap fashion, I think, Congress should get more visibility into how many Afghans worked for the U.S. coalition in positions that might make them eligible; so we can have a more thoughtful and kind of efficient approach to the SIV program.”