Lawmakers push to prohibit permanent fencing around the Capitol complex

A bipartisan group of lawmakers wants to prevent the construction of a permanent fence around the Capitol complex.

Missouri Republican Sen. Roy Blunt and Maryland Democratic Sen. Chris Van Hollen introduced legislation on Thursday that would prohibit the use of federal funds to install permanent fencing around the complex. D.C. Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton introduced the House version in February.

Members and staff grew weary of the fence after it was erected in response to the riot by a violent mob of pro-Trump insurrectionists who breached the Capitol on Jan. 6. As of Wednesday, an outer fence that blocked many roads around the complex was taken down, opening up the House and Senate buildings to public access. An inner fence around the Capitol remains.

"This Capitol is the citadel of democracy, and we should not turn it into a fortress. We should not wall the people's house off from the people of the United States of America," Van Hollen said. "We can achieve security here without building a wall, and we know that from various people who have weighed in."

Blunt said the Capitol is an iconic building that people come from all over to visit and it is important to keep it a welcoming place while still maintaining a proper level of security.