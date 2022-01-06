Congress faces delays in speedy push for Jan. 6 accountability

One year out from the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, the members of Congress who have pushed for accountability for more than just the rioters still have to contend with a federal justice system that moves at a much slower pace than politics.

Key congressional subpoenas from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack are tied up in court challenges. Civil lawsuits from Democratic Reps. Bennie Thompson and Eric Swalwell against former President Donald Trump and others, related to the violence from that day, are only now about to have a first hearing next week.

And a sweeping Justice Department criminal investigation of the riot seen more than 725 people arrested in nearly all 50 states and the District of Columbia in the past year, but given no sign that Trump or his political allies are targets in connection to the violence.

Lawmakers might want to just be patient for this year because the justice system takes time, experts say. Many of the pieces are coming together for possible major developments in all of those areas in 2022, in part because of the speed with which the House Jan. 6 select committee is conducting its investigation.

“While accountability is not as fast as anyone any of us would like, it is moving at a smart pace given the constraints of the legal system,” said Norman Eisen, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution and veteran of congressional investigations, including the first Trump impeachment. “And I think Trump and those around him are likely to face consequences.”