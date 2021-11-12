Stephen Bannon indicted for refusing to comply with congressional subpoena

Former White House adviser Stephen Bannon was indicted Friday on two counts of contempt of Congress for not complying with a subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, an action that will put others refusing to cooperate with the inquiry on notice.

The move comes more than three weeks after the House voted to refer the matter to the Department of Justice. Bannon, 67, faces one contempt charge for refusing to appear at a scheduled deposition with the panel and another for not producing records.

Each charge carries a maximum one year in jail and a $1,000 fine. Even if Bannon is convicted and jailed, that would not force him to disclose the information sought by the Jan. 6 select committee.

“Steve Bannon’s indictment should send a clear message to anyone who thinks they can ignore the Select Committee or try to stonewall our investigation: no one is above the law. We will not hesitate to use the tools at our disposal to get the information we need,” select committee Chairperson Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., and Vice Chair Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., said in a statement.

The subpoena identified 17 categories of “documents and communications” and told Bannon to appear before the panel on Oct. 14 for a deposition. Bannon did not do either.