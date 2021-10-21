House holds Stephen Bannon in contempt

The House on Thursday voted 229-202 to hold former White House adviser Stephen Bannon in contempt of Congress for refusing to comply with a subpoena from the select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

The vote was largely along party lines, but nine Republicans did vote in favor of the resolution, H.Res. 730. They are: Reps. Peter Meijer and Fred Upton, both of Michigan, John Katko of New York, Nancy Mace of South Carolina, Anthony Gonzalez of Ohio, Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania and Jaime Herrera Beutler of Washington, as well as Jan. 6 select committee Vice Chair Liz Cheney of Wyoming and her colleague on the panel, Adam Kinzinger of Illinois. Indiana GOP Rep. Greg Pence, whose brother, former Vice President Mike Pence faced death threats on Jan. 6, and was with him that day as the Capitol was breached, did not vote.

Only two Republicans — Cheney and Kinzinger — voted in favor of the creation of the Jan. 6 select committee in June. That resolution passed 222 to 190.

Cheney, Kinzinger, Katko, Upton, Meijer, Gonzalez and Herrera Beutler make up seven of the 10 GOP members who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump following the insurrection.

“Madam Speaker, voting on a criminal contempt resolution is not the position we hoped to be in, but Steve Bannon went out of his way to earn this resolution before us and now we must approve it,” Kinzinger said on the House floor.