Meadows sues Jan. 6 panel as contempt charges imminent

Former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows filed a lawsuit against the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol on Wednesday, as members of the panel looked to move forward with contempt of Congress charges against their former colleague for not complying with a subpoena.

The Meadows complaint comes at the tail end of negotiations between members of the Jan. 6 panel and Meadows, who left his spot representing a North Carolina district in the House to be White House chief of staff in 2020 under President Donald Trump.

Meadows earlier had agreed to attend a deposition Wednesday with the select panel, but then refused to appear. Meadows already had produced documents, but claimed various privileges on many others. He also just published a book, “The Chief’s Chief,” wherein he writes about the Jan. 6 insurrection.

“That he would sell his telling of the facts of that day while denying a congressional committee the opportunity to ask him about the attack on our Capitol marks an historic and aggressive defiance of Congress,” Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., wrote in a letter to Meadows’ lawyer Tuesday night.

The committee said that Wednesday’s scheduled interview would have afforded Meadows the opportunity to answer questions or “assert and articulate a specific privilege he believes protects that information from disclosure.”