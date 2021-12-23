Trump appeals case challenging Jan. 6 Committee to Supreme Court

Former President Donald Trump asked the Supreme Court on Thursday to prevent an “unprecedented encroachment on executive privilege” if White House records are transmitted to the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

The appeal was expected, since a lower court declined to stop the transmission of certain documents from the National Archives and Records Administration, or NARA, to the Jan. 6 panel. The justices now will have to decide whether to hear the appeal.

Trump’s lawyers told the justices that they should block the transfer and agree to hear the former president’s appeal to give them a chance to make a reasoned decision before the release of information, particularly because the next presidential transfer of power is more than three years away.

Trump has asserted executive privilege over some of the documents the panel requests as a former president. But President Joe Biden has decided executive privilege should not be asserted and allowed NARA to send the records to congressional investigators.

Trump’s lawyers told the justices in a petition that the “sweeping” request for records from the panel seeks many of Trump’s confidential records and implicates “important constitutional and statutory concerns arising from the Presidential Records Act, separation of powers, and executive privilege.”