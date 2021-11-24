Biden makes it official: Young gets OMB director nod

President Joe Biden on Wednesday said Shalanda D. Young would be his nominee for White House budget director, solidifying a role she's been filling in an acting capacity for months.

Young, a former Democratic staff director for the House Appropriations Committee, has served as acting director of the Office of Management and Budget since the Senate confirmed her as deputy director in March on a 63-37 vote.

[Young confirmed as OMB deputy director]

Biden originally nominated Neera Tanden, former head of the Center for American Progress think tank, to be OMB director. But she withdrew her nomination in early March after several moderate Democrats voiced concerns amid unified Republican opposition. Later, Biden named Tanden a senior adviser and, ultimately, White House staff secretary.

The Louisiana native has become one of the top advocates for the Biden administration’s fiscal 2022 budget request, which proposed a 16.5 percent boost for domestic and foreign aid programs while asking Congress to increase defense funding by 1.6 percent.