DeLauro pushing for short stopgap funding bill, no ‘anomalies’

House Appropriations Chair Rosa DeLauro said Thursday she wants a short-term continuing resolution that doesn’t go beyond December to make as much progress as possible toward an omnibus package in the few weeks Congress has left in session.

The Connecticut Democrat told reporters during a briefing she doesn’t plan to include any so-called anomalies in that stopgap spending bill.

Anomalies are provisions that allow federal agencies to alter their spending levels and start projects they wouldn’t otherwise be allowed to under CRs, alleviating some of the frustration with what’s supposed to be a fallback measure. DeLauro said she views anomalies as a way to “come around” the regular process of passing full-year bills.

Senate Appropriations Chairman Patrick J. Leahy said Thursday afternoon that lawmakers may pass a “short” CR after the Thanksgiving break in order to try to pass at least some of the fiscal 2022 spending bills.

“It’d be wrong if we don’t get any of our bills,” the Vermont Democrat said. “Otherwise, if we don’t, we’re just going to do continuing resolutions and that’s going to be cutting everything, including cuts to defense.”