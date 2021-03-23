Young confirmed as OMB deputy director

The Senate confirmed Shalanda Young for White House deputy budget director Tuesday, clearing the way for her to become one of the administration’s leading voices on fiscal policy.

The 63-37 vote will place Young as one of President Joe Biden’s top aides on government spending and regulations as the country begins to emerge from a global pandemic that so far has cost U.S. taxpayers more than $5 trillion.

Republicans mostly opposed Young, citing her opposition to the Hyde amendment — a decades-old provision in spending bills that prohibits federal funding for abortions with limited exceptions for rape, incest or the woman’s life.

In response to questions from Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., and Josh Hawley, R-Mo., that followed her confirmation hearings, Young wrote that “eliminating the Hyde Amendment is a matter of economic and racial justice because it most significantly impacts Medicaid recipients, who are low-income and more likely to be women of color.”

Her answer, which also included a commitment to follow the spending laws Congress approves and the president enacts, led many GOP senators to revoke their support for Young. Still, 13 Republicans voted to confirm her, many citing her past work on bipartisan legislation as a House Appropriations staffer.