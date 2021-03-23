Preliminary Biden budget outline expected next week

The White House confirmed Tuesday it will release a “preview” of the fiscal 2022 budget next week, which it said will enable lawmakers to begin to draft appropriations bills.

But officials stressed the preview won’t be a “formal” budget volume, adding the administration does not intend to describe it by the popular moniker “skinny” budget.

“Our priority is to provide Congress with early information about the president’s discretionary funding priorities, which is what they need to begin the appropriations process,” Office of Management and Budget spokesman Rob Friedlander said.

Friedlander explained that the document will provide an outline of President Joe Biden's priorities during the first year since 2012 that discretionary spending won’t be constrained by statutory spending caps.

The caps enacted in a 2011 deficit reduction law expire at the end of the current fiscal year on Sept. 30. Without caps in place, Friedlander said there is “an opportunity to look at spending on a variety of domestic priorities including public health and energy.”