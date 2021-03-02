Neera Tanden out, ending lengthy stalemate over divisive OMB nominee

The White House pulled Neera Tanden’s nomination for budget director Tuesday, ending a fraught nomination process that highlighted the power moderate Democrats hold in a 50-50 Senate.

The decision ends weeks of behind-the-scenes lobbying by the White House and Tanden allies who defended her nomination until the end, despite a lack of support from Republicans and concerns from several moderate Democrats.

“I appreciate how hard you and your team at the White House has worked to win my confirmation,” Tanden wrote in a letter to President Joe Biden. “Unfortunately, it now seems clear that there is no path forward to gain confirmation, and I do not want continued consideration of my nomination to be a distraction from your other priorities.”

Tanden’s withdrawal is the first major setback for Biden as he assembles his Cabinet.

The White House has not yet announced who Biden will nominate instead for the role of Office of Management and Budget director, though Democrats and some Republicans in Congress are lining up behind Shalanda Young.