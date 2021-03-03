House leadership pitches Shalanda Young for OMB director

The top three House Democrats on Wednesday urged President Joe Biden to nominate Shalanda Young as his budget director.

Young, a longtime Democratic aide on the House Appropriations Committee, won praise from Republican and Democratic Senate Budget members during her confirmation hearing on Tuesday for the No. 2 slot at the Office of Management and Budget. And the top job at OMB is officially open now that Neera Tanden is out of the running.

Young's “legislative prowess, extensive knowledge of federal agencies, incisive strategic mind and proven track record will be a tremendous asset to the Biden-Harris Administration," Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer and Majority Whip James E. Clyburn said in a joint statement.

Young's name has come up frequently in connection with the top job at OMB, with calls growing louder after the White House pulled Tanden's nomination on Tuesday night. Tanden, who runs the left-leaning Center for American Progress, withdrew herself from consideration after running into resistance from virtually all Senate Republicans and at least one Democrat, West Virginia's Joe Manchin III.

Young, who was the top Democratic aide on Appropriations since 2017 and a staffer on the panel since 2007, would be the first Black woman to lead OMB. Pelosi, Hoyer and Clyburn said in their statement that her leadership at the OMB "would be historic and would send a strong message that this Administration is eager to work in close coordination with Members of Congress to craft budgets that meet the challenges of our time and can secure broad, bipartisan support."