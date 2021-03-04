Young may serve as acting budget director, White House says

Shalanda Young will serve as the acting director of the Office of Management and Budget if Congress confirms her as deputy director, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Thursday.

Psaki stopped short of saying that President Joe Biden would nominate Young for the top budget director role. That post opened up on Tuesday when Neera Tanden withdrew her nomination amid mounting opposition from moderate Democrats and nearly all Senate Republicans.

The Biden administration is “certainly hopeful Congress will move forward” soon to approve Young for deputy director, Psaki said. “Then she would be in a place to be the acting head, while we go through the process of nominating a replacement for Neera."

Young, who began working for the House Appropriations Committee in 2007 before being promoted to staff director in 2017, has won strong bipartisan backing since her nomination was made.