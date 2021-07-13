OMB backs off change to ‘city’ definition

The Office of Management and Budget on Tuesday backed off from a proposed change to the federal definition of “city” that could have scrambled billions of dollars in federal spending for more than 100 communities across the country.

Each decade, OMB tweaks the definition of “metropolitan statistical area,” but it hit a sore spot in January when it proposed doubling the threshold from 50,000 to 100,000 people. Members of Congress, business leaders and communities themselves pushed back, arguing the agency’s proposed change would have an impact on programs ranging from housing to health care.

In a news release Tuesday, OMB said it would announce in a Federal Register notice on Friday it would back off the proposed doubling of the threshold and instead make “modest revisions” to 2010 definition standards.

At a House Budget Committee hearing last month, acting OMB Director Shalanda D. Young acknowledged the resistance the agency has received, saying “this issue shows bipartisanship is alive.”

Originally a statistical marker, the MSA has grown into a designation used in funding decisions for hundreds of federal programs, including Community Development Block Grant programs, which distributed $3.4 billion this fiscal year.