Lawmakers push back on White House change to alter what defines ‘city’

The Office of Management and Budget may be rethinking its push to redefine what makes a city in the eyes of the federal government after acknowledging concerted pushback in and out of Congress.

During a hearing Wednesday before the House Budget Committee, acting OMB director Shalanda D. Young said the agency has held off making a final decision on a proposed threshold change for what’s considered a “metropolitan statistical area.”

Young noted the change was proposed one day before President Donald Trump left office and acknowledged receiving extensive criticism on the proposal since then.

"This issue shows bipartisanship is alive," she told lawmakers . "I've heard from congressmen on both sides of the aisle."