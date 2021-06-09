OMB’s potential change of ‘city’ puts billions on the line

The Office of Management and Budget is tweaking what makes a city a city in the eyes of the federal government, and it could cost Wausau, Wis., and 143 other communities billions of dollars in housing assistance and other federal programs.

Katie Rosenberg, Wausau’s mayor, said the change may kick the city out of eligibility for $650,000 in Community Development Block Grant funds and other programs used to support the city of 39,000 people. If Wausau loses the funding, it will likely pull support for local charities, homeless shelters and a Hmong American Center, she said.

“It’s either we grow or we die, and we can’t have the federal government help us shrink,” Rosenberg said.

Although the OMB tinkers with the definitions of a “metropolitan statistical area” each decade, this is the first time the White House budget agency has touched the population threshold since establishing it following the 1950 census.

Earlier this year, OMB proposed doubling the threshold for metropolitan statistical areas from 50,000 to 100,000 people in the urban core, opening the door to future shifts in the definition. An MSA includes the city as well as surrounding communities — the Wausau-Weston MSA in Wisconsin, for example, has more than 100,000 people, but less than that in its urban areas alone.