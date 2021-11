As members of Congress continued to beat up on each other over the budget reconciliation package, the Capitol Police team beat up on the members’ team at the Congressional Football Game, 26-6.

Here’s the week in photos as captured by CQ Roll Call’s photojournalists:

West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin III leaves a news conference Monday on the budget reconciliation bill. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse walks up the Senate steps for a vote Wednesday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy speaks Wednesday at a news conference held by the House GOP Conference on the previous night’s election results. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Rep. Jody B. Hice listens as fellow Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene speaks Wednesday during a House Freedom Caucus news conference outside the Capitol. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders makes his way to a news conference Wednesday on the state and local tax, or SALT, deduction. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

House Rules Chairman Jim McGovern, background center, and ranking member Tom Cole, to his right, point out a new portrait of former Chairman Pete Sessions during a committee meeting Wednesday on the budget reconciliation bill. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

U.S. Capitol Police Chief J. Thomas Manger, right, talks to the officials Wednesday before the start of the Congressional Football Game at Audi Field in Washington. The Capitol Police team, aka the Guards, defeated the members of Congress, aka the Mean Machine, 26-6. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Members of the Guards — from left, Adam DesCamp, Harry Dunn and Herb Flores — celebrate after a touchdown at the Congressional Football Game. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Speaker Nancy Pelosi leaves a House Democratic Caucus meeting Thursday to hold her weekly news conference at the Capitol. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)