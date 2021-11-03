Congress also gridlocked on the gridiron, loses to Capitol Police

Lawmakers pulled out all the tricks Wednesday night, but still couldn’t deliver on their campaign promises. Despite trick plays and pledges to defend their title, the members’ team lost to the Capitol Police, 26-6, in the Congressional Football Game.

Congress, the “Mean Machine” decked out in black and red, took on the Capitol Police “Guards” in blue and white — the team names an allusion to “The Longest Yard,” a 1974 movie starring Burt Reynolds as a jailed former NFL quarterback who recruits a squad of prisoners to take on the guards.

The annual tradition first kicked off in 2004, a few years after the on-duty deaths of Officer Jacob “J.J.” Chestnut and Detective John Gibson in 1998, to raise funds for the Capitol Police Memorial Fund. Before the game this time around, players said they felt the weight of a dangerous year at the Capitol, after a mob assault on Jan. 6 that injured more than 130 officers, including Officer Brian Sicknick, who died the next day. Another attack in April killed Officer William “Billy” Evans.

“The game has taken on a new meaning,” said Chad Nieto, an officer on the Capitol Police’s first responders unit and wide receiver. “It's a personal game for me, especially knowing Officer Evans as well as I did — I worked with him every day. It takes a very personal meaning for me, knowing his family well, seeing his kids all the time. I just want them taken care of.”

Flores gains yards after a reception during the Congressional Football Game on Wednesday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

On the field, though, both sides were all smiles and trash talk. “He got five knee braces on, but he’s aggressive,” one Guard said after California Democratic Rep. Jimmy Panetta dove to successfully break up a checkdown pass in the 2nd quarter.