‘Last stop’ House committee takes its turn in the limelight

After 13 committees spent countless hours in September preparing a $3.5 trillion-plus partisan budget reconciliation package, the House Rules Committee — “the most powerful committee that people haven't heard of,” according to its chairman, Jim McGovern, D-Mass. — is going to cut the measure almost in half.

It’s not that panel Democrats, all party loyalists, want to cut spending on the social safety net and climate change mitigation. But it’s their job to tweak bills so they ultimately have the votes to pass.

“Our job is to legislate through the consensus of the caucus, get things on the floor that are going to be able to move forward to the Senate,” said Rules member Norma J. Torres, D-Calif.

The final reconciliation text will be introduced in Rules through a manager’s amendment to the original package assembled by the Budget Committee. It’s possible a few versions will be floated before Democratic leaders are certain they have one that can pass within their narrow three-vote margin, but lawmakers are hoping to avoid that after months of fits and starts in the negotiations.

“We’re going to be the last stop to stitch the pieces together before it goes to the floor,” McGovern said.