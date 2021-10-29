House Ways and Means tax plan runs into Senate chopping block

The roughly $1.75 trillion budget reconciliation bill that House Democrats released Thursday cut large swaths of the tax-writing Ways and Means Committee’s earlier version, scrapping plans to boost retirement savings, invest in infrastructure, expand a benefit for dependent care and support child care providers’ wages.

Hundreds of billions of dollars in programs and benefits the panel approved fell out of the package as Democrats worked to move toward agreement this week, hoping to hone in on a deal that can pass the Senate.

[Biden makes $1.75T sales pitch to House Democrats]

New paid family and medical leave benefits were among the higher-profile sacrifices, after Sen. Joe Manchin III, D-W.Va., objected. And tax rate increases fell to concerns from Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz. Manchin’s concerns also cut Democrats’ prized four-year child tax credit extension down to one year, which was well-telegraphed — but another less-publicized fix also would end monthly advance credit payments for households earning more than $150,000.

The need to whittle down the overall price tag had numerous other victims from the earlier Ways and Means recommendations marked up last month, ranging from an expanded aid program for workers displaced by trade deals to tax breaks for labor union dues, recording studios, beauty parlors, local news outlets and a Wisconsin fuel distributor.