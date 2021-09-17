Wisconsin firm to benefit from obscure House tax bill provision

Tucked into the sweeping tax package the House Ways and Means Committee approved Wednesday is a $4 million tax break sought by a Wisconsin fuel distributor with friends on both sides of the aisle.

It’s the kind of legislating that on its face sounds like a corporate giveaway on the taxpayer’s dime. But the provision actually seeks to provide permanent tax relief for an unintended consequence of the nation’s complex tax code that the IRS has unilaterally corrected for four years.

And despite being included in Democrats’ partisan $3.5 trillion reconciliation package, the tax break benefiting U.S. Venture Inc. has bipartisan support from the entire Wisconsin congressional delegation.

The issue stems from the 2016 closure of the Milwaukee-Green Bay segment of the West Shore pipeline — which carries petroleum from northern Illinois to the most populated areas of Wisconsin — due to disrepair.

West Shore is the only gasoline and diesel fuel pipeline serving northeastern Wisconsin, so the segment’s closure threatened to create supply issues for that area. To avoid that, then-Wisconsin GOP Gov. Scott Walker declared an energy emergency that enabled tanker truck drivers to work overtime to transport fuel from the pipeline’s terminals in Milwaukee and Madison to Green Bay.