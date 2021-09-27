GOP reconsiders retirement bill as Democrats push new mandate

Efforts to spur Americans to save more for retirement have been a bipartisan project for the past several years. But Republican support for the latest push is now at risk, after Democrats unveiled their own more ambitious plans for inclusion in a partisan budget package they are aiming to ram through in the coming weeks.

The top Republican on the House Ways and Means Committee, Kevin Brady of Texas, said last week that he’s watching what ends up in Democrats’ multitrillion-dollar reconciliation package and reevaluating a popular bill he co-authored with chairman Richard E. Neal, D-Mass.

“We’re reconsidering our support,” Brady said. “Going to wait until the reconciliation is over, take a look at what pieces are left in there of value and then have that conversation first among Ways and Means Republicans and then with the chairman.”

Bipartisan history

The retirement bill that Ways and Means approved earlier this year is a follow-up to a bipartisan 2019 law, which, among other provisions, made it easier for small businesses to band together to offer pooled workforce savings plans and for workplace plans to offer annuity or “lifetime income” options to employees — essentially, insurance contracts that pay out regular distributions in retirement. It also gave freelance and “gig” workers access to 401(k)-style accounts.

Ways and Means unanimously approved the new Neal-Brady bill in May. Among other things, that bill would raise the minimum age for required retirement plan distributions from 72 to 75, an acknowledgment that Americans are living and working longer; require all but the smallest businesses with existing 401(k)-type plans to automatically enroll their employees unless they opt out; and provide tax credits to startup firms to offer workplace savings plans.