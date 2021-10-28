Infrastructure vote looks shaky as progressives balk, again

Democratic leaders scrambled to shore up support for President Joe Biden’s $1.75 trillion reconciliation framework among party factions as they sought to finally vote Thursday on a bipartisan infrastructure package before the president lands in Europe.

Progressive lawmakers said they wanted to see the actual text and also wanted assurances it could pass the 50-50 Senate, with some even calling for a Senate vote first on the final text, which may not be ready for days.

House leaders posted an initial 1,684-page draft of the updated bill a little after 2 p.m. Eastern time, which the Rules Committee was preparing to start debate on.

But lawmakers were already angling to make further changes, potentially included in a managers amendment that could be incorporated before a floor vote. And it wasn’t clear yet what if any provisions would have to be dropped under the Senate’s “Byrd rule,” intended to prevent extraneous policy language from being included in filibuster-proof reconciliation bills.

“There’s some clarifications that will come forth because it’s always moving a bit,” Speaker Nancy Pelosi told reporters Thursday.