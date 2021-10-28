White House releases $1.75T framework for budget package

President Joe Biden will try to sell Capitol Hill Democrats on a reconciliation package totaling $1.75 trillion over a decade with $555 billion in spending and tax breaks for clean energy investment, $400 billion for child care and universal prekindergarten, and hundreds of billions of dollars for health care coverage, affordable housing, home care for seniors and more.

The White House said the measure would be fully offset, with tax increases on multinationals’ overseas profits, a minimum tax on the largest corporations, a surcharge on the highest-income households, new IRS enforcement spending and other “pay-fors.”

Biden was set to discuss the package with House Democrats at a 9 a.m. meeting on Capitol Hill.

