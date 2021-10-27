Wyden details proposed tax on billionaires’ unrealized gains

Senate Finance Chair Ron Wyden released text for the first time Wednesday morning of his proposal to tax the yearly change in value of billionaires’ assets, detailing a plan to get at the wealth of the richest Americans that currently goes untaxed until assets are sold.

The tax on the value of billionaires’ stock holdings, real estate, art and other assets could help Democrats accomplish goals of raising taxes on the wealthy and funding social safety net and climate programs. The measure doesn’t have a formal cost estimate yet, but it’s expected to raise several hundred billion dollars over a decade.

The legislative text could win over some House Democrats and others who’ve framed the idea as too new and amorphous to get into the multitrillion-dollar budget reconciliation package Democrats are hoping to agree on soon. But it’s yet to be seen how skeptics will receive the draft.

Wyden told reporters Tuesday that the proposal addresses tax avoidance allowed by law. “What is legal is the scam,” he said.

Wyden cited the example of wealthy individuals borrowing money against stock holdings to invest and increase their wealth, which avoids selling the shares and paying tax on their increased value.