Tax rates tug of war threatens budget package progress

Democrats are facing difficult questions on tax increases to pay for their multitrillion-dollar budget reconciliation bill amid opposition from Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema to raising corporate and individual tax rates, a position that’s threatening to drain hundreds of billions in revenue to pay for social safety net and climate spending.

Senate-proposed options for replacing lost offsets are getting a lukewarm reception among some members of the House tax-writing panel, and they are more complex policies that will be a bigger lift to legislate than dialing up existing tax rates. Sinema’s opposition could also rob Democrats of their chance to roll back the 2017 Republican tax law most have railed against.

“That would be a great irony if the Democratic president, House and Senate embrace the 2017 tax cuts,” Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., said Thursday.

Democrats are working toward tax and spending agreements that will get Sinema and Sen. Joe Manchin III of West Virginia on board in the evenly divided Senate, where they can’t lose a single vote to pass the filibuster-proof reconciliation bill.

The House assembled a $3.5 trillion-plus package that lawmakers said was fully offset, but Sinema and Manchin have taken issue with various tax increases proposed in that bill. Pressure to lower spending is leading Democrats to discuss a package around $2 trillion.