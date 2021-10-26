Child care funds likely spared the budget ax other programs face

Democrats appear ready to protect much of their proposed child care spending in a sweeping budget bill as negotiators close in on a far smaller package than most sought, according to lawmakers and aides familiar with the discussions.

The total under consideration for two new child care programs is around $350 billion, which is still about three-fourths the amount House Democrats initially proposed. Their original $3.5 trillion-plus reconciliation package is expected to be cut by at least half to appease Senate centrists, and other priorities like paid family leave and child tax credits could get whittled down to roughly one-fourth their original size.

One of the child care programs would fund universal prekindergarten for 3- and 4-year-olds, prioritizing funding for communities based on poverty rates and existing access to quality care. The other is a new “early learning” day care program for children under 6 not enrolled in pre-K that’s designed to ensure families don’t spend more than 7 percent of their income on child care.

Lawmakers designed the two programs to work together to provide more affordable child care. That would help more women return to the workforce and boost the post-pandemic economic recovery, they argue.

“Child care is the issue that I hear across my district — and across the country — as what is needed to get the doors back open and get people back to work,” Assistant Speaker Katherine M. Clark, D-Mass., said in an interview. “This has to be one of our major priority areas.”