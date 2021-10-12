Putting aside tense partisan skirmishes in Congress, a bipartisan group of lawmakers will speak Wednesday at a virtual memorial to remember former House and Senate members who died in the past year.

Among the 33 who died are Reps. Alcee L. Hastings and Ron Wright, who both kept working as members of the House until the end of their lives, and recently retired Sen. Michael B. Enzi.

Wright, a Texas Republican, was being treated for lung cancer and died at age 67 after contracting COVID-19. Hastings, a Florida Democrat, died at 84 after a lengthy battle with pancreatic cancer. Enzi, a Wyoming Republican who left the Senate in January, died at age 77 in July from injuries sustained in a bicycle accident.

The audience will hear from Rep. John Sarbanes, who will talk about the death of his father, the famously “low-key” Maryland Democrat Paul S. Sarbanes. Also set to appear are Alaska GOP Rep. Don Young (the current longest-serving member of the House), Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer.

Hosted by the Association of Former Members of Congress, the event is fully virtual this time around, like countless other memorial services during the pandemic. The annual tradition, now entering its sixth year, may expand its reach that way, said Haley LaTourette, FMC’s program manager.