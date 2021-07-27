Former Sen. Mike Enzi, mild-mannered Budget chairman, dies

In the 115th Congress, it was left to Enzi to craft an unusual, bare-bones budget resolution to serve as a vehicle for repealing the health care law after House Republicans were unable to muster enough support to pass their budget.

When efforts to repeal the health law collapsed, Enzi set his sights on a budget resolution paving the way for Republicans to tackle their next big priority: tax overhaul. The budget resolution adopted in 2017 cleared the way for passing a sweeping tax overhaul that year without needing votes from Democrats.

Ueland said Enzi “had the patience, perseverance, and positivity to lead his Republican colleagues on the committee and in the Senate, work with the Democrats, negotiate with the House, and lead in both moving the Republican agenda forward during the Trump presidency and creating a strong bipartisan consensus behind an improved budget process and a better way of handling budget resolutions in the committee.”

Son of a shoe salesman

Enzi was born in Bremerton, Wash., where his father had worked in the naval shipyards during World War II. The family moved to Wyoming soon after his birth. After graduating from high school in Sheridan, Wyo., and then college at the George Washington University in Washington, D.C., he returned west to the University of Denver, where he received a master’s degree in retail marketing in 1968.



The following year, he married and moved to Wyoming with his wife, Diana. They settled in the growing town of Gillette, in the middle of the state’s coal and oil industries, where they expanded his father’s small business, NZ Shoes. They later added stores in Sheridan and Miles City, Mont.



Enzi said his experience selling shoes proved valuable in the Senate. It was, he said, “some of my best background — you have to know that there’s a customer, you have to listen to the customer, and you have to see how what the customer wants matches up with the inventory. And around here, the inventory is legislation.”



Enzi began his political career by winning the 1974 mayoral election in the then-raw but rapidly growing town of Gillette when he was 30. In 1986, he won a seat in the state House, and by 1991 he was in the state Senate. When Republican Sen. Alan Simpson decided to retire after 18 years, Enzi sought the seat. He narrowly won the 1996 primary over John Barrasso — who is now the Senate’s No. 3 Republican — by building a network of supporters drawn in part from the Wyoming Christian Coalition. He took the general election by 12 points over Democrat Kathy Karpan, a former two-term Wyoming secretary of state.



Enzi faced a potentially ugly primary challenge in 2013 from Liz Cheney, who now represents the state in the House. But Enzi was not as easy to knock off as Cheney may have imagined. His reelection was ensured when Cheney dropped out in January 2014, citing a family member’s health issues.