The workhorse legacy of the late Sen. Paul Sarbanes

In his 36 years in Congress, the famously “low-key” Maryland Democrat Paul S. Sarbanes nevertheless found himself drafting the first article of impeachment against President Richard Nixon and co-authoring landmark anti-fraud legislation that changed corporate America.

His legacy was on display as news spread about his death Sunday at the age of 87.

“Known as the stealth senator, he was low-key but extremely effective. A leader on a wide-ranging group of issues, from environmental stewardship to consumer privacy to anything having to do with his home state of Maryland. He was soft-spoken, but he had determination like iron and worked and worked and worked on issue after issue until he achieved his goals,” Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer said on the floor Monday.

“In Congress, Paul Sarbanes was respected by his colleagues on both sides of the aisle for his humility, tenacity and keen intellect. It was a source of great pride for me that his Congressional career began in the same House seat held by my father,” Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a statement Monday, referring to her father, the late Thomas D’Alesandro Jr.

“In his five terms in the Senate, Sarbanes lived comfortably in a world of precise details and quiet insistence. And while he possessed the intellectual skills to leave opponents sputtering, he generally showed little appetite for legislative gamesmanship, relying instead on a methodical approach to policy making,” read his profile in CQ’s “Politics in America.”