Slow progress on budget package with deadline weeks away

As the Senate prepared to head into a weeklong recess, Democrats showed little sign they were making progress on their economic agenda other than clearing the must-pass measures competing for their time.

Last week’s enactment of a government funding stopgap through Dec. 3 and the $480 billion debt ceiling boost that will punt the deadline for another increase by a few months will allow the Democrat-controlled Congress to spend the remainder of the fall focused on passing President Joe Biden’s social and climate spending and tax package.

But as Democratic leaders eye an end-of-month deadline for passing the sweeping package through the filibuster-proof budget reconciliation process, the party has yet to agree on a framework for a scaled-down version of the bill that both moderate and progressive Democrats can support.

“We’re working hard, we’re making progress, and we’re shooting to get it done by Oct. 31,” Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer told reporters after a closed-door lunch Thursday at which Democrats discussed the reconciliation package.

Democrats are expecting to cut their original plan for $3.5 trillion in new spending and tax cuts to around $2 trillion to accommodate centrist lawmakers’ concerns, but they have yet to settle on a new topline.