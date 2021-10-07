Climate hawks reject compromise in reconciliation

The debate over climate-related provisions in the Democrats' budget reconciliation package sharpened Thursday as several left-leaning senators, joined by environmental activist groups, urged more moderate lawmakers to include aggressive steps to avert catastrophic climate change in the legislation.

They noted that President Joe Biden will have a tough time making the case for international climate action at the upcoming summit in Glasgow if he can’t even unify his own party behind his agenda.

“We must act in Congress before Joe Biden goes to meet with the rest of the world,” Sen. Edward J. Markey, D-Mass., said at a Thursday news conference across from the U.S. Capitol. “President Biden must be able to put a deal on the table that reflects what we then expect from the rest of the world so that we begin a downward trajectory in terms of the greenhouse gases that are going up into the atmosphere.”

As negotiations continue over the size and scope of the budget reconciliation package, any significant drop in its $3.5 trillion overall number will require trimming parts of the package, and those at Thursday’s event made clear they will fight any effort to put climate provisions on the chopping block.

“It is possible to find middle ground in many areas of politics,” Markey said. “I know because I have done it, but we cannot compromise on science. There isn't a middle ground between a livable and unlivable world. We cannot pass the bipartisan infrastructure bill without the reconciliation package. We cannot slash climate funding in this package.”