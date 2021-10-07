With GOP sidelined, Manchin steps up to defend fossil fuels

Climate hawks on and around Capitol Hill accustomed to seeing Republicans thwart their agenda have found a new roadblock in Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin III of West Virginia.

Environmentalists knew they would face challenges winning Manchin's support for the $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation package that Democrats can pass only if all 50 of their senators vote yes.

Manchin and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., have complained the House version of the package costs too much and would raise taxes too high on wealthy Americans and corporations.

And Manchin, who has investments in the coal business and is a top recipient of campaign contributions from utilities and fossil energy companies, has said since the package was being formed in July that the direction of elements under consideration relating to fossil fuels was “very, very disturbing.”

A list of conditions, obtained by Politico, that Manchin outlined before voting to start the process gives fresh insight into what he will and won't support. It also underscores the hurdle the coal-state lawmaker poses to a transformational climate bill. A Democratic aide confirmed the authenticity of the list.