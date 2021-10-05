Climate-fueled disasters are increasing, FEMA chief warns

With climate change fueling ever more weather-related disasters, the country needs to move away from basing its emergency preparedness plans on historical precedent and seek new models for future threats, Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Deanne Criswell told lawmakers Tuesday.

“The number of hurricanes, the number of wildfires, the number of severe weather events continues to increase,” Criswell said. “They’ve become more severe, more intense. They're intensifying more rapidly. And that's only going to continue to get worse.”

Criswell appeared before the House Committee on Oversight and Reform during a hearing focused on the FEMA response to Hurricane Ida.

The fifth strongest hurricane to ever make landfall in the continental United States, Ida highlighted a number of important considerations for policymakers, the FEMA chief said.

“Mitigating the effects of climate change is one of my top priorities for FEMA and Hurricane Ida has demonstrated the challenges presented by our changing climate, the benefits of mitigation investments and the importance of equity in our response and recovery,” Criswell said.