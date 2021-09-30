House clears short-term spending bill to avert shutdown

The House cleared a stopgap funding measure Thursday with hours to spare before federal agencies would otherwise have to start shutting down.

The continuing resolution now goes to the White House for President Joe Biden’s expected signature ahead of the midnight deadline. After Biden signs the measure, lawmakers will have nine more weeks to reach agreement on spending levels and negotiate a dozen fiscal 2022 appropriations bills.

The temporary spending bill, which cleared on a 254-175 vote, is “not a permanent solution,” House Appropriations Chair Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., said during debate. “I look forward to soon beginning negotiations with my counterparts across the aisle and across the Capitol to complete full-year government funding bills that reverse decades of disinvestment.”

Thirty-four Republicans joined all Democrats to back the stopgap measure.

The House in July passed nine of its 12 spending bills, at allocations Republicans oppose because funding increases are heavily weighted to nondefense programs, which would receive about 16 percent more on average versus almost 2 percent for defense. House and Senate fiscal 2022 defense policy bills with broad bipartisan support envision a roughly 5 percent boost for military programs, however.