Biden plays for time on infrastructure, larger budget package
Negotiators eyeing slimmed-down reconciliation bill, which could take weeks; 30-day surface transportation extension teed up
President Joe Biden and congressional Democrats are buying some extra time to work out the contours of a scaled-back budget reconciliation bill that still addresses key party priorities like family leave, child care and climate change.
Biden on Friday instructed House Democrats to come up with a budget package that would cost somewhere in the ballpark of $2 trillion, give or take, significantly smaller than the $3.5 trillion progressives had sought – which they viewed as already a compromise.
At the same time, the president counseled patience for centrists who’d been demanding action this week on the Senate-passed bipartisan infrastructure bill. Instead, the House was expected to take up a 30-day extension of surface transportation programs that lapsed at midnight, leading to furloughs of thousands of Transportation Department workers.
“I’m telling you we’re going to get this done,” Biden told reporters after meeting with House Democrats for about 30 minutes at the Capitol. “It doesn’t matter whether it’s in six minutes, six days or six weeks. We’re going to get it done.”
A dispute between the party’s moderate and progressive factions over the size and shape of a reconciliation package — encompassing child care, free community college, universal pre-kindergarten, health care and more — has held up both bills. Progressives have threatened to tank the bipartisan infrastructure bill without a vote on the reconciliation bill.
[Biden headed to Capitol Hill to try to bridge Democratic divide]
While moderates pushed for a vote on the infrastructure bill this week, Biden told lawmakers the two bills would need to move in tandem. "The president was very clear that….in order to get the infrastructure bill we need to come to an agreement on the reconciliation bill,” said Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., chair of the Progressive Caucus, who has pushed for precisely that strategy.
Rep. Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz., echoed that assessment, saying Biden “has no confidence that if we try to pass [infrastructure] first that the reconciliation will also pass.”
Progressives held their own meeting later. Jayapal said members discussed whether they want to press for fewer priorities or having the programs they favor included for a shorter time. She said there’s more interest in the latter because that “will allow people to see all the different ways we’re investing in our communities.”
Upping the ante
Progressives have sought to spend $3.5 trillion over 10 years on the reconciliation package, paid for mostly with tax increases on corporations and upper-income households. Moderates, including West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin III, have sought a cost ceiling of about $1.5 trillion.
Seeking to broker a middle ground, Biden pushed for a price tag of about $2 trillion, several lawmakers said. Rep. Hank Johnson, D-Ga., said the president suggested a range between $1.8 trillion and $2.2 trillion. Others offered slightly different figures that all hovered around the $2 trillion mark.
Some progressives, however, were already pushing to up the ante above Biden’s suggested figure. Rep. G.K. Butterfield, D-N.C., said he would seek a package costing between $2.4 trillion and $2.5 trillion, based on the revenue that would be generated from a tax package recommended by the House Ways and Means Committee.
“I think that’s a good place to land,” Butterfield said.
Other Democrats said they agreed with Biden’s priority of finding a middle ground that could win support from both the House and Senate, which Democrats control by razor-thin margins.
“He’s just reinforcing that it’s important for us to get done what we can on this very once-in-a-generation opportunity to make these investments,” said Rep. Steven Horsford, D-Nev. “If we don’t get all of what we need now, it doesn’t mean that we can’t continue to push for those investments in the future and I agree with that.”
Rep. Peter Welch, D-Vt., said Biden suggested reducing the overall price tag by shortening the length of popular programs, which would likely be extended in future years.
“If we get some of these programs in like child care, like paid family leave, those will sell themselves,” Welch said. “This is going to be available to folks who voted for Trump, and families that voted for Biden. And that’s a possible way to bring the number down.”
Once families understand the benefit of programs like an expanded child tax credit, he said, “nobody’s gonna want that to go away.”
But Rep. Jim Costa, D-Calif., called Biden’s pitch “a disappointment.” The moderate Democrat, who is eager to pass the infrastructure bill, said Biden “negotiated the bipartisan infrastructure package and I would have thought that he would have put that as… high a priority as the reconciliation package. He spent most of the time on the reconciliation package.”
While the president offered a strategy for passing both bills in tandem, Costa said, “I wanted to find a more definitive roadmap than he outlined.”
And it was also apparent that reaching a deal would require more work and more time. “Not days,” said Rep. Brad Sherman, D-Calif. “Maybe weeks, maybe a lot of weeks.”
The delay in the House vote on the infrastructure bill, which already passed the Senate, means that federal highway and transit program authorizations, have now lapsed. About 3,700 Transportation Department employees were put on furlough, a department aide confirmed.
But lawmakers said they expect to pass a short-term extension of the highway and transit programs as soon as Friday evening and Majority Leader Steny Hoyer scheduled a vote for 7:20 pm. They said they expected bipartisan support for a 30-day extension. A longer-term extension might require a cash infusion for the Highway Trust Fund and risk Republican opposition, they said.
While Democrats continued to differ on policy and strategy, they said they were united in wanting both pillars of Biden’s economic agenda to become law.
“There’s no win for anybody until we get both of these bills done,” Welch said. “ Let’s all be clear about that. We have to be successful.”