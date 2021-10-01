Biden plays for time on infrastructure, larger budget package

President Joe Biden and congressional Democrats are buying some extra time to work out the contours of a scaled-back budget reconciliation bill that still addresses key party priorities like family leave, child care and climate change.

Biden on Friday instructed House Democrats to come up with a budget package that would cost somewhere in the ballpark of $2 trillion, give or take, significantly smaller than the $3.5 trillion progressives had sought – which they viewed as already a compromise.

At the same time, the president counseled patience for centrists who’d been demanding action this week on the Senate-passed bipartisan infrastructure bill. Instead, the House was expected to take up a 30-day extension of surface transportation programs that lapsed at midnight, leading to furloughs of thousands of Transportation Department workers.

“I’m telling you we’re going to get this done,” Biden told reporters after meeting with House Democrats for about 30 minutes at the Capitol. “It doesn’t matter whether it’s in six minutes, six days or six weeks. We’re going to get it done.”

A dispute between the party’s moderate and progressive factions over the size and shape of a reconciliation package — encompassing child care, free community college, universal pre-kindergarten, health care and more — has held up both bills. Progressives have threatened to tank the bipartisan infrastructure bill without a vote on the reconciliation bill.