K Street clamors for Democratic Hill aides, who don’t want to leave

It seems obvious enough that with their party in power, Democratic staffers on Capitol Hill would be in high demand: on K Street, in the Biden administration and in burgeoning political campaigns. But the level of clamoring for them, especially in the booming lobbying sector, has surprised even veteran observers of the revolving door.

“The demand for Democrats on K Street is as high as I’ve ever seen in the 25 years I have placed lobbyists, especially in issue areas like health care,” said Ivan Adler, a longtime lobbyist headhunter who runs his own firm, Ivan Adler Associates. “Every shop is busy, and the supply of folks to help is not there.”

Democratic Hill aides are reluctant to leave, even for bigger paychecks, given that their party controls the House, Senate and executive branch. They have that rare opportunity to help craft once-in-a-generation legislative packages and, potentially, to help shape public policy for decades to come.

“Democrats on the Hill want to stay there and help make change,” Adler said.

Plus, some congressional staff members have their eyes on jobs in the Biden administration, where a recent history as a lobbyist can be a deal-breaker. One of President Joe Biden’s first executive actions was to reinstate an Obama-era restriction on recent lobbyists from joining the administration without a waiver.