Cash floods K Street as Democrats focus on spending and taxes

Some of K Street’s top-grossing lobbying firms disclosed record-breaking revenue for the first half of 2021, even as the influence industry’s two biggest spenders reported shelling out less than in the same period last year.

Democratic control of Congress and the executive branch, major federal spending that includes a limited return of lawmaker-directed earmarks, as well as proposals for sweeping legislation to fund infrastructure projects, child care and other programs helped fuel an uptick in interest from clients, lobbyists said. The possible tax increases to help pay for such proposals also has corporate interests on defense.

K Street lobbyists said new legislation and regulations, in such areas as cybersecurity and cryptocurrency, also had clients clamoring for insight and sway in Washington.

“There’s no doubt that there’s a lot of activity and a lot of action, and with that brings a lot of interest from people who need to know what’s happening in D.C.,” said lobbyist Jeff Forbes, who runs the firm Forbes Tate. Sectors such as financial technology and any industries concerned about becoming “pay-fors” in spending and infrastructure legislation have sought lobbying guidance, he added.

Action on multiple fronts

Forbes Tate disclosed an increase in business in the first half of 2021, reporting more than $12.1 million in lobbying revenue, up from $9.3 million in the same period last year.