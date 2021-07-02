Senate appropriations earmark requests start rolling in

The Senate has officially kicked off its process for inserting “congressionally directed spending” into appropriations bills for the fiscal year starting Oct. 1, with almost all Democrats but only 15 Republicans in that chamber participating thus far.

The first batch of publicly disclosed earmark requests went live Friday, under Senate Appropriations Committee guidelines that members post their requests within 15 days of submitting them.

The first panel deadline for requests was June 16 for the Energy-Water subcommittee, responsible for the highly popular Army Corps of Engineers accounts, among others, though requests have also trickled in for the Agriculture subcommittee, which had a June 17 deadline.

Senate Republicans have been split on the subject of earmarks since it became apparent Democrats in both chambers intended to restore the practice this year after a decadelong absence, due to various “pay to play” scandals in the mid-2000s and the appearance of wasteful spending.

Of the 15 Republicans who’ve submitted requests so far, nine are members of the Appropriations Committee, led by ranking member Richard C. Shelby of Alabama, who’s retiring after this Congress.