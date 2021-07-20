Biden order on competition sparks lobbying spree

A sweeping executive order by President Joe Biden aimed at thwarting corporate consolidation and promoting competition in the economy has already spurred business in one sector: K Street.

Lobbyists have begun to plot campaigns to influence multiple federal departments and agencies as the executive branch embarks on a major, monthslong effort to write or rewrite regulations that could affect businesses’ bottom lines.

The executive order hits K Street clients in agriculture, technology, health care, financial services and even alcoholic beverages. It directs agencies to grapple with increased consolidation in such industries as insurance, health care and agriculture. Biden, for example, has ordered federal agencies to examine hospital consolidation and the costs of drugs and hearing aids.

The administration also wants to make it harder for employers to collude to suppress wages by limiting noncompete clauses and taking other steps.

“If you think this executive order won’t impact you, you’re probably not paying attention,” said lobbyist Francine Friedman of the firm Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld. “Everyone should be looking at how things could be good for them or bad for them.” She added that companies and industries will be on alert for ripple effects — for example, new rules in the agriculture sector may then affect the restaurant industry.