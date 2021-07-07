Biden to target noncompete clauses, wage collusion

President Joe Biden wants to make it more difficult for employers to collude to suppress wages — the latest piece of a sweeping executive order on competition policy that is being unveiled in pieces by the White House during a generally quiet Fourth of July holiday week.

The executive order will include language pushing the Justice Department and the Federal Trade Commission to try to curb collaboration on wage rates between competing employers, according to a person familiar with the order. Such practices can be used to suppress wages.

Brian Deese, the director of the National Economic Council, said in a series of tweets Wednesday that the intention is to make sure that employers do not share with one another wage data with one another that is not also available to employees.

Deese said that when markets are healthy “employers compete for labor, giving workers more opportunity to earn better wages and benefits.” He also said that obstacles “to this kind of competition have grown across time” and that Biden “will act to go at those barriers directly.”

The order will include a focus on limiting noncompete clauses in employment contracts, as well as limiting burdensome occupational licensing regulations.