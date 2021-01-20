Biden, Trump take dueling approaches to ethics, lobbying

One of President Joe Biden’s expected earliest actions, an executive order aimed at curbing the revolving door between corporations and the government, will come shortly after his predecessor, Donald Trump, revoked a similarly themed ethics pledge.

The two moves offer a stark contrast in the back-to-back presidents’ approaches to ethics matters. The new Biden administration seeks to portray itself as shoring up confidence in the ethics of the federal government, while the recently departed Trump team’s move to scrap a four-year-old executive order could help former aides secure private sector gigs with fewer restrictions on their lobbying.

Whether Trump administration officials will find job offers awaiting them, though, is another matter.

Not only do Democrats control Congress and the White House, making Trump aides less desirable hires, but also some officials departing the executive branch will find a uniquely challenging job market in the private sector after companies and K Street lobbyists expressed horror over Trump’s incitement of violence at the Capitol following four years of controversy.

“It’s going to be challenging for a lot of the Trump politicos to land on K Street,” said Ivan Adler, a longtime lobbyist headhunter. “If you had serious policy bonafides before you went in the administration, the better off you are, especially in areas like health care and other regulated industries.”