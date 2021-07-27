Leahy: Deal reached on $2B Capitol security supplemental

Senate negotiators agreed Tuesday on a roughly $2 billion emergency spending measure that would bolster Capitol Hill security and fund the relocation of Afghans who helped the U.S. government during the war, according to Senate Appropriations Chairman Patrick J. Leahy.

A bipartisan agreement between the Vermont Democrat and ranking member Richard C. Shelby, R-Ala., would end months of stalemate between the parties about how to pay for costs stemming from the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol by pro-Trump rioters and other emergency spending matters.

“Both sides had to compromise, but I think we’re in pretty good shape,” Leahy told reporters, adding that a vote could happen as soon as Tuesday, though Wednesday was more likely.

The money would be used to pay bills related to the Jan. 6 insurrection and to allow Afghans endangered by the pending withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan to receive special immigrant visas, according to the source, who wasn’t authorized to speak publicly.

The bill would include about $1 billion for the Defense Department, with $500 million to reimburse the National Guard for the cost of securing the Capitol complex after the attack and about $500 million for Afghan visas, according to the source.