Senate Democrats up ante on Capitol security supplemental

Senate Democrats released a $3.7 billion emergency spending bill Monday that would pay bills related to the Jan. 6 insurrection and attempt to bolster Capitol Hill security to avoid another attack.

Senate Appropriations Chairman Patrick J. Leahy’s 74-page bill is the latest attempt by lawmakers to reimburse the National Guard, Capitol Police and other law enforcement agencies for their efforts on Jan. 6.

Leahy’s proposal includes funding for dozens of other agencies, including money to address ongoing costs of the COVID-19 pandemic throughout much of the federal government and funding to help relocate Afghan refugees who assisted the U.S. government during the war.

The Vermont Democrat attempted to get in front of Republican criticism that the bill isn’t narrowly tailored to addressing Capitol Hill security. “A piecemeal approach that jumps from one problem to the next is no way to govern," Leahy said on the floor Monday.

Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer later started the process of moving Leahy’s bill onto the Senate calendar, potentially setting up a stalemate with Republicans later this month.