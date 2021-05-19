National Guard role emerges as sticking point on Capitol security bill

A proposed “quick reaction force” within the D.C. National Guard to protect the Capitol is emerging as a top partisan dividing line for the $1.9 billion security spending bill set for a House vote Thursday.

Top Republicans on both the House and Senate Armed Services committees have come out against the provision, which is aimed at augmenting the defensive response of the Capitol Police.

“Security of the Capitol Complex must remain the responsibility of federal civilian law enforcement,” Rep. Mike D. Rogers, R-Ala., and Sen. James M. Inhofe, R-Okla., said in a joint statement.

The supplemental spending bill would allocate $200 million to creation of the rapid response team.

“We cannot and should not militarize the security of the Capitol Complex,” said Inhofe and Rogers. “Further, Congress has held precisely no hearings to examine the creation of a Quick Reaction Force to weigh costs, benefits, and fundamental questions about its nature and responsibilities.”